A biker in his 70s died today (Thurs) in a tragedy near to the M62 slip road in Brighouse .

The accident happened at 11.45am on the roundabout at the junction with the eastbound entry slip road to junction 25.

It involved a Volvo V40 and the man riding a yellow Honda motorcycle.

The slip road was shut which caused huge disruption on nearby roads.

Police carried out a detailed investigation at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

The accident happened where Wakefield Road meets the slip road and anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the crash should contact the police via 101 quoting log number 605 of April 5.

Today’s death on the roundabout at Brighouse brings the death toll to five within a week.

On Good Friday a 36-year-old biker from Preston, father-of-three Karl Chester, died in a crash with a blue Nissan Qashqai near junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

On Easter Monday, a former security officer, 27-year-old, Jason Wilby of Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury and his best friend Adam Afsar, a 34-year-old delivery driver and father-of-two, died on the M62.

This happened when an alleged drink driver, a 22-year-old man from Derbyshire, hit them while travelling the wrong way up the M62 near Chain Bar, Bradford. He failed a breath-side test and was arrested but later released pending further inquiries.

A man died and another was left fighting for his life after a lorry carrying a mobile home smashed through the central barrier on the M62 and into their Lexus car on Tuesday morning near the Ouse Bridge at Goole.

A man driving the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene while the male passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The male driver of the lorry suffered injuries which are serious, but not thought to be life-threatening.

The lorry in Tuesday’s crash had been travelling westbound before ploughing through the central barrier. The eastbound carriageway was closed causing major delays throughout the day with queues as far back as Leeds.