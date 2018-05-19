The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Deighton.

Police said the crash happened just before 6pm tonight (Saturday) when they were called to reports of a crash between a bike and a car.

A spokesman said the biker has suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where they are currently being treated.

The air ambulance landed on nearby playing fields shortly after 6pm.

Deighton Road was closed in both directions and traffic was heavy, with roads around the area affected.

The road was confirmed to have been reopened at 9.55pm.

Huddersfield police posted on Facebook at 8.13pm: "We are currently dealing with a serious collision at Sheepridge Road Deighton. Please be aware that there are road closures in place and traffic is being diverted from the area. Please seek alternative routes.

"We are working to get the road reopened as soon as possible but please bear with us as this may take some time."