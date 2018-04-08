Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 74-year-old biker who died in a crash near Brighouse was known as Bud as he was a friend to so many.

Robert Norton’s Honda bike and a Volvo car collided on the roundabout near the eastbound entry sliproad to the M62 at Brighouse at 11.45 on Thursday morning.

The grandad from Newsome - who had battled back against cancer - was known as wonderful man who would do anything for anyone.

A retired mechanic, he was well known in the biking community and was a legend in the way he could fix any car or bike. He still helped people out with repairs and MOTs.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Mr Norton was born in Skelmanthorpe on August 1, 1943, and leaves four children, Melanie Allen, Heather Norton, Robert Norton Jr and Iain Norton.

Heather said: “Dad was a loving, amazing grandad to all eight of his grandkids. He was a huge family man and was always proud of his children and grandchildren. He was always there for us all and raised us so well. He did amazingly as father and a grandfather - we were everything to him. He was loved by everyone who knew him and has left behind so many grieving family and friends.”

Heather added: “Dad’s personality was one that won everyone round. No-one disliked him - he was a true gentleman and a cheeky chappy with a heart of gold and would truly do anything to help anyone he could.

“He didn’t belong to any biking group but everyone knew and loved him. He had many friends and you couldn’t go anywhere without someone saying hello to him. He was an amazing, strong man and he had overcome cancer and health issues to keep going and ride his bike.”

Mr Norton had been a bike racer in his youth and during his working life had been a mechanic for companies as diverse as the Yorkshire Electricity Board and Kawasaki.

Heather added: “He could build bikes and cars from scratch - he was an old time tinker.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Mr Norton’s funeral.

On it, Nicola Mckenzie said: “He was an amazing man who helped me a lot when I needed a shoulder to cry on and was an amazing friend of the family. He’ll be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Lyndee Baldwin added: “Thank you for being there for me throughout the five years I’ve known you. You were a strong, caring and kindhearted man. I will miss you deeply.”

Anyone wanting to donate towards the funeral should go to www.gofundme.com/buds-funeral

The family are trying to track down Mr Norton’s brother and sister, Clarence Johnson and Elaine Johnson.

Anyone who can help should contact Andrew Hirst at Examiner newsdesk on 01484 437761 or email andrew.hirst@examiner.co.uk