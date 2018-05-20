Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The motorcyclist who suffered a serious head injury after a crash with a car in Deighton is said to be 'sedated but stable'.

The crash happened just before 6pm yesterday (Saturday) on Sheepridge Road in Deighton - close to the Spice Village takeaway and the junction with Bracken Hall Road.

An air ambulance landed on a nearby playing field before the biker was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the man was still being treated at the Leeds hospital but could not give any more details other than that he is under sedation and his condition is stable.

Deighton Road was closed in both directions for most of the evening causing major traffic problems on the surrounding roads.

Huddersfield police posted on Facebook at 8.13pm on Saturday: “We are currently dealing with a serious collision at Sheepridge Road Deighton. Please be aware that there are road closures in place and traffic is being diverted from the area. Please seek alternative routes.

“We are working to get the road reopened as soon as possible but please bear with us as this may take some time.”

Deighton Road reopened at 9.55pm.