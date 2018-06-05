The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young motorcyclist has been seriously injured tonight after he was involved in a crash with an Audi.

The man, in his 20s, collided with the soft-top Audi TT at about 5.45pm.

The incident happened in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, near the Tesco Express petrol station.

Police said the man, who was riding a red Yamaha, was taken to HRI with serious injuries.

At least four police cars and two ambulances attended, eyewitnesses said, with one man saying police were at the scene for at least an hour.

Craig Stevanto tweeted: "Multiple emergency vehicles around Tesco Express store on Wakefield Road at Moldgreen causing traffic delays heading towards Waterloo. No idea what's gone on. Police, fire service and ambulance service all in attendance."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they had attended with a rapid response team and the biker had been transported to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.