Bikers paid an emotional tribute to a dad-of-three who lost his life in a motorway tragedy on the M62 near Huddersfield.

Karl Chester, 36, died following a collision with a blue Nissan Qashqai near junction 22 at Rishworth Moor late on Good Friday morning.

Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Karl’s wife Karen, landlady of a popular piano bar in Preston, said: “He was absolutely loved by many. He has only left our sight, he will always ride strong in our hearts.”

His funeral was held at Preston Crematorium on Friday (13 April).

Friends, family and those in the biking community joined together to say their farewells.

He was taken from Preston Docks to the crematorium in a motorbike drawn hearse with the words ‘son’ and ‘brother’ in flowers.

Bikers lined the route into the Longridge Road crematorium and applauded Karl and his family’s vehicles as they arrived.