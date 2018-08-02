Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fuming couple in Berry Brow say they are at their wits' end after 20 bags of rubbish remain uncollected at their home.

Diane and Stephen Lockwood, of Dodds Royd, off Woodhead Road, say the last time any rubbish was collected was more than six weeks ago.

Stephen, who has lived in the secluded idyll for 20 years, said: “Maggots have been emerging from them, it’s beyond belief.”

Diane said: “I have asked numerous times to speak to someone in authority at Kirklees Council to try to get something done but we have just not got anywhere. We have just been totally ignored and because the lane is slightly off the beaten track it’s like we’re the road that everyone forgot. We have battered our heads against a brick wall.

Jane Goldring, who lives close by on the same street, added: “I have rung up the council every other day but to no avail. I was told by one woman that the situation was totally unacceptable for them not to have been emptied for six weeks, that action to empty them has been signed off but still nothing happens. I can’t open my front window for the flies.”

Leading Kirklees councillor Andrew Cooper, (Greens, Newsome), said he sympathised with the residents’ plight.

He said: “I have been going backwards and forwards trying to get things sorted out for them. It’s connected with the recent strike, it’s thrown things out of kilter.

“Some people have had the rough end of it and that road is slightly out of the way. But having said that they have had a poor service.

“I will be the first to defend Kirklees but to have 20 bags of rubbish reported on a number of occasions and not get it sorted out is not a good experience. They have been let down and it needs sorting as soon as possible.”

Kirklees Council has been approached for comment.