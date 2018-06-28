The video will start in 8 Cancel

A seven-day strike by Kirklees bin workers looks set to go ahead.

Kirklees Council has released a statement outlining its plans to maintain collection services across most of the district "in the event of a strike" next week.

It says members of trade union Unison have indicated they will take strike action in waste services from Tuesday July 3 to Monday 9 July.

However Unison was unable to clarify whether this means a strike will definitely take place when asked at lunchtime today due to talks still being ongoing.

The dispute centres on allegations of bullying of staff by managers.

Unison has also raised a host of other issues, including the inability of staff to get time off for holiday or medical appointments, leaving some with more than 30 weeks of unused leave.

Kirklees says a number of services will be affected:

In north Kirklees, residents are asked to present their grey or green bins as normal

In south Kirklees, only grey bins will be collected

The Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Emerald Street, Huddersfield will close on weekdays but will be open as usual at the weekend

All the other waste sites at Meltham, Upper Cumberworth, Thornhill, and Birstall will be open as usual - click here for times

Bulky and garden waste collection services will be suspended and there may need to be a reduced service for trade waste

Delivery of new bins and street cleaning will be unaffected.

Click here for a full list of postcodes which will receive no green bin collection.

Strategic Director for economy and Infrastructure Karl Battersby said: “Our first preference is for the strike not to take place at all, but if it does go ahead we have done all we can to maintain the broadest service possible.”