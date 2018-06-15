Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of bins will go unemptied after Kirklees Council crews confirmed they would strike for one week.

Unison has told council chiefs its members in Cleansing Services will take industrial action from Monday, July 2 to Sunday, July 8.

It is not yet clear what proportion of all bin men and women working for Kirklees are part of the strike but the action is sure to cause significant disruption.

The dispute centres on allegations of bullying of staff by managers.

Unison has also raised a host of other issues, including the inability of staff to get time off for holiday or medical appointments, leaving some with more than 30 weeks of unused leave.

Kirklees branch secretary for the union, Paul Holmes, said: “Unfortunately the situation on the bins is actually worse than it was a month ago.

“Our members on the bins still can’t take their holidays and bullying and harassment are still rife.

“The only change is that our stewards are now being picked out for special treatment.

“It is sad that the strike is going ahead but almost inevitable, particularly given the council’s actions in the current situation.

“Someone in the council has got to put a stop to the current situation.

“Kirklees Cleansing Services is not a pleasant place to work at present. It’s as simple as that.”

Kirklees Council is yet to issue a statement on the strike.

The row escalated earlier this week when council director Karl Battersby accused Unison of walking out of talks to settle their differences before the negotiations had finished.

Unison denied they had walked out.