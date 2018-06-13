Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bin strike is now “extremely likely” a trade union has said, after crunch talks broke down.

A team from Unison met with Kirklees Council on Wednesday in a bid to avoid industrial action, amid allegations of bullying and staff being unable to take holidays.

But late in the day, the council accused Unison of walking out of the meeting and making an "unreasonable demand."

It said the union was trying to create special circumstances for just one member of staff.

Unison rep, Gary Cleaver, told the Examiner he could now not see any way of avoiding a disruptive one-week strike.

The last industrial action by bin collection crews was in 2014 which left 40,000 bins unemptied for a month.

Mr Cleaver denied the Unison group had caused the negotiation to collapse.

“We didn’t walk out,” he said. “The talks couldn’t progress because of the council’s unwillingness to negotiate.

“We entered into talks with the spirit to negotiate but management weren’t prepared to listen.”

Asked if this meant a walk out of bin staff would now happen he said it was “extremely likely.”

Unison said more details of its next steps would be published on Thursday.

The Kirklees Council director dealing with the dispute, Karl Battersby, accused Unison of shifting the goal posts.

He said: “Senior council officers were scheduled to have a further meeting with ACAS and Unison representatives this afternoon (Wednesday), however Unison walked out of the planned talks.

“We had reached an agreement at previous ACAS talks in May relating to concerns over holidays, workloads, working practices and allegations of harassment and bullying.

“Following their meeting with their members last Friday where they voted to reinstate the industrial action, we contacted ACAS to invite Unison representatives to get back round the table and work towards resolving whatever issues they believed to be outstanding.

“However, this afternoon Unison made a new, and in our view, unreasonable demand, relating to how the council manages an individual member of staff, as a condition of any further talks going ahead.

“This was completely unacceptable.

“Management practice will always be a matter for the council and its own managers, in line with our policies and procedures, and having regard for our duty of care to all staff.

“Our number one priority remains the delivery of services to our residents and businesses, and over the coming days, we will be putting plans in place to minimise the disruption of Unison’s industrial action.

“We would ask residents and business to bear with us, and to keep checking our website and social media channels for the latest updates.”

When the dispute began Unison revealed that some members had more than 30 weeks of holiday – five years’ worth – owed from previous years.

Unrest began with a “wildcat strike” last November after a small number of crews walked off their rounds in the Holme Valley.

Union chiefs have claimed the collections can’t be done in four days, a policy introduced by council chiefs in 2015.