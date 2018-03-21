Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bin wars have broken between two of Huddersfield’s best-known restaurants which are situated next door to one another.

Khalil Khalef and his wife Rojin Khalaf run the popular Lebanese restaurant Med One on Westgate in the town centre.

For years they have complained about people dumping waste in an alleyway at the side and told the Examiner in October last year that it had blocked an exit door used for deliveries and a fire escape route.

But now they say the situation has deteriorated even further with large, heavy waste bins filled with rubbish from chicken restaurant Nando’s.

Worst of all the couple say is finding that two large bins of Nando’s rubbish had been pushed up directly outside their restaurant windows yesterday (Tues) which they say would put diners off.

Rojin said: “We have had a problem with rubbish for some time but today it was outside the window, right in front of our front door. I have no idea why they are doing it. Maybe it’s because they are a big company and think they can get away with it.

“It’s really not nice when you are trying to run a restaurant.”

But the manager of Nando’s on John William Street, who declined to give his name, said: “We move them back into our bin yard - as far as I’m aware there’s not a problem.

“We’ve increased the amount of pick-ups to avoid this happening. We get daily pick ups now so we can fit them all into our bin yard. It’s not just my bins.”

Leading Kirklees councillor Andrew Cooper (Greens, Newsome ), who represents the town centre, said he was happy to try to help broker a solution.

He said: “In the first instance I would recommend that the managers of the two restaurants sit down and try to resolve it if they have not already done so.

“Everybody wants to see the restaurants of Huddersfield town centre do well and if there’s a need for me to get involved I’m more than happy to sit down with both of them and see if I can negotiate something.”