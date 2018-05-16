Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bin workers' week-long strike is set to be put on hold pending the outcome of a bullying investigation.

Unison, the bin workers' union, tonight confirmed it is going to advise members NOT to go on strike on June 4 after Kirklees Council agreed to investigate bullying.

Unison was locked in a meeting with Kirklees and the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) for eight hours today, branch secretary Paul Holmes said.

All three organisations were working to find a solution to address the problems.

This evening said: "We are meeting members tomorrow afternoon to recommend suspending strike action pending the outcome of a bullying and harassment investigation the council has undertaken, which will be finished on June 1.

"They promised us a proper investigation where people can be interviewed by an outside investigator.

"We are happy with that so we will be recommending suspending the strike action to hear what the outcome is.

In a joint statement Kirklees Council, Unison and ACAS said: "Kirklees Council and Unison following today’s meeting with Acas have reached a way forward and had a positive dialogue.

"Unison will recommend to its members the suspension of the proposed strike of the week commencing June 4, 2018, subject to the outcomes of the investigations relating to claims of bullying and harassment."

The men and women who collect waste and recycling for Kirklees Council earlier gave a resounding ‘yes’ to walking out - 85.5% of workers voted in favour, based on a turn out of 86.1%.

The strike ballot was prompted by a series of allegations of bullying and harassment by managers towards bin collectors, the inability to take holidays and lieu days and grievances being ignored for six months.

Yesterday Karl Battersby, the director for economy and infrastructure at Kirklees Council , who has been in the post since February, accepted there were issues the council needs to change - and he asked workers to draw a line under historic issues and have confidence in him to resolve the current issues.