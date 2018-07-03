Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of Kirklees residents face having their bins unemptied for days as bin workers voted to continue their industrial action until next Monday.

Unison members gathered at offices at the Methodist Mission in Huddersfield town centre this lunchtime (Tues) to vote unanimously against accepting the latest peace offer from Kirklees Council.

Gary Cleaver, regional officer for Unison, said he wanted to make it clear that the action is not the fault of the bin workers who have grievances over alleged bullying, harassment and an inability to take their allotted holidays.

The tense mood was soured early on Tuesday when picketing members at the Vine Street depot found police officers and a force dog unit dispatched, as well as a private security company at the site.

Mr Cleaver said: “The members have voted unanimously on what’s been offered by the council which doesn’t go anywhere to where they are. Our members’ feelings are worse because of management’s behaviour.”

Mr Cleaver’s advice to members of the public whose bins would be left uncollected was to contact their local councillors and ask them to put pressure on council officers who are in negotiations with the bin workers to end the strike.

Mick Lacey, 58, who has been a dustbin lorry driver for 28 years, said of the strike: “It’s been a long time coming. We have had to put up with bullying and racism. Some people have two years’ holiday which they can’t take.

“Two men are expected to shift an average of 32 tonnes of rubbish and walk an average of 15 miles a day. It used to be only 18 tonnes! And if the rounds aren’t completed the harassment starts.”

His colleague, Nick Spivey, who has been working for 33 years for Kirklees, said: “You wouldn’t expect this kind of behaviour at Kirklees Council .

“It’s been positive today though it’s sad that we have had to do this and I feel sorry for the people of Huddersfield. There have been Health and Safely issues and enough is enough.

“The amount of bullying and intimidation that’s happening is unbelievable.”

One resident, Margaret Hardy, 75, of Edgerton said: “I just hope they can get it all sorted out as quickly as possible. We don’t want to have rotting rubbish attracting rats in this heat.”

Kirklees Council has been asked for comment.