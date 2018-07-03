The video will start in 8 Cancel

Union bosses met with Kirklees Council yesterday to discuss a new proposal - but the meeting was too late to prevent today's strike.

Bin collection staff have manned a picket line at the Vine Street depot in Huddersfield today for the first day of a planned seven-day strike - but the industrial action could end early depending on the outcome of a meeting planned for lunchtime to discuss the proposal.

A statement from Kirklees Council does not detail what terms have been proposed, but says Unison has agreed to recommend its members accept.

A council spokesman said: "The local authority and Unison met with the Joint Secretaries yesterday to undertake a further conciliation exercise. As a result of these discussions, Unison agreed to take a proposal back to their members with a positive recommendation to accept.

"Both parties acknowledged that at that late stage, it would be logistically difficult to call off the planned industrial action for Tuesday. Unison will recommend the proposal at a meeting with their members which is likely to take place around lunchtime."

The week-long strike was arranged for today after Unison said the council refused to properly address bullying and staffing issues.

It has said holidays and time off for medical appointments have been blocked by managers as there are insufficient bin collectors to do the rounds.

Unison's Kirklees branch secretary Paul Holmes told the Examiner last week: “The bin workers have no choice – they have been forced into a corner by a management whose culture of bullying has been allowed to continue without restraint."

From the picket line, Mick Lacey, 58, told the Examiner the industrial action was 'a long time coming'.

The bin lorry driver of 28 years said: "We have had to put up with bullying and racism.

"Some people have two years holiday which they can’t take.

“Two men are expected to shift an average of 32 tonnes of rubbish and walk an average of 15 miles a day. It used to be only 18 tonnes!

“And if the rounds aren’t completed the harassment starts.”

His colleague, Nick Spivey, who has been working for 33 years for Kirklees said: “It’s been positive today though it’s sad that we have had to do this and I feel sorry for the people of Huddersfield.

“There have been health and safety issues and enough is enough.

“The amount of bullying and intimidation that’s happening is unbelievable.”