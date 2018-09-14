Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bin workers unanimously voted for an all out, indefinite strike across Kirklees from Monday, October 1, this morning.

Around 25 Unison members voted for the action at a lively meeting at The Navigation Tavern, Mirfield.

The industrial action, which is subject to the formality of obtaining the consent of the national union, will see the majority of Kirklees’s 200,000 bins not being emptied.

Although managers succeeded in solving the issue of workers being unable to take their holidays by employing dozens of temporary and permanent workers other key issues remain unresolved.

These include the unmanageable size of rounds as well as alleged harassment, bullying and racism.

There are around 95 workers at the Huddersfield depot and around 70-80 at Dewsbury, the majority of whom earn £18,000-£21,000 for a 38 hour week.

Kirklees Unison Secretary Paul Holmes said after the meeting: “Our position is that we voted unanimously to request the national union to bring us out on all-out, indefinite strike from October 1.

“We have to give 14 days’ notice to Kirklees.”

Asked how many bin workers would be taking action he said 95% of the workers at the Huddersfield depot in Vine Street are Unison members while at Dewsbury around one third belong to Unison with the other two thirds belong to GMB and Unite.

He said he would be asking GMB/Unite members not to cross picket lines. Mr Hoyle said: “I think if I had to describe in Yorkshire dialect what our members think it would be: ‘it needs sorting'. There have been too many broken promises."

Nick Spivey, 52, of Shepley, who has been a refuse driver for 33 years said: “I think it’s sad that it’s come to this. The council have set procedures to go through with disciplinary issues but they have not adhered to these from the start.

“Members are just totally fed up with the way we have been treated. Workers have suffered ridicule for not completing work. There are health and safety issues and the main problem is the rounds being too big.”

Kirklees Council has been approached for comment following the decision.

But on Wednesday Karl Battersby, the council's strategic director for economy and infrastructure, said the council had no clarity on the reasons for the proposed strike.

He said: "We are dealing with, or have already dealt with the reasons for the strike ballot, which were the inability to take leave and accusations of bullying and harassment."