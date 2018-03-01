The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kirklees Council’s gritting team was stretched to the limit as the heaviest snow fall of winter so far hit the borough.

Council gritters have been using more than 1,000 tonnes of grit a day this week tackling the deepest snow depths in years.

With conditions too difficult for bin wagons, refuse workers were drafted in this morning to assist with the huge effort to keep Kirklees moving.

Temperatures plunged to -7°C in places but the council’s 31 strong fleet of ploughs has kept the majority of main roads open.

The A635 out of Holmfirth to Manchester and the A640 New Hey Road to Buckstones were the only closures.

In Slaithwaite, one overnight patrol got stuck despite being a four wheel drive vehicle.

The council’s Kirklees Winter team commented: “Even 4x4s have their limits.”

Writing on its @KirkleesWinter page this morning a member of the gritting team posted a video to prove that their efforts were working after some people claimed they had not turned up.

A spokesperson said: “We put over 1,100 tonnes of grit down yesterday.

“All 31 gritters went out again at 5am and are on their second grit of the day so far.

“It got down to -7.4 degrees (road surface) up at Wessenden last night!

“Travelling conditions are challenging. Snow is covering over gritted roads in around 10 minutes in places.

“It’s not just the gritters that are out, we have parks staff clearing town centres, 4x4s taking nurses and care workers around the area.

“Our bin crews are not able to collect today so they are out gritting instead.”

Many residents have taken to social media to thank staff for the efforts.

One said: “Thanks, you guys are doing a great job in challenging conditions.”

Said another: “First winter living in Slaithwaite and have seen council snow plough and gritter drive past several times already today.

“Thank you @KirkleesWinter and all #localgov staff working hard to keep essential roads open.”

“I’d just like to say I saw some of your vehicles out at 05:20, including snow plough on New Hey Road, doing a decent job in difficult circumstances,” said another.

To find out where the snow ploughs and gritters go visit: http://maps.kirklees.gov.uk/GrittingRoutes/