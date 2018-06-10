The video will start in 8 Cancel

A gunman who shot a 32-year-old man in the leg two days ago, leaving him seriously injured, has still not been found.

Two massive police operations took place in Birkby following the shooting, reported at 4.40am on Friday.

Arnold Street was closed for much of the day as police investigated - and then at about 7.30pm armed officers swooped on an address in nearby Wheathouse Road as part of the operation.

Then yesterday police released a CCTV image showing the gunman aiming a firearm.

His face covered with a black ski mask, he is wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a distinctive blue top with a white motif down the arms.

Other images circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the shooting in the street.

Today police said no arrests have been made.

The injured man is still believed to be receiving care in hospital.

Birkby shooting: as it happened Friday June 8: Man shot in leg at 4.40am. Arnold Street residents tell of shock, saying second bullet missed its target before gunman fled

Arnold Street closed most of day for police investigations

Nearby Wheathouse Road is closed at 7.30pm as armed police swoop on address. Resident tells Examiner she saw suspected gunman running away earlier that day, adding he had been driving a blue Ford.

Saturday June 9: Police release CCTV image of gunman aiming firearm in Arnold Street

Yesterday Det Insp Emma Winfield said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident or anyone who may have seen a man previously acting suspiciously in the area wearing similar clothing.

“We also believe the suspect left the scene in a small blue van and would ask for anyone who may have seen this vehicle to contact us.

“This is clearly a very serious incident and reassurance patrols will continue in the area while our investigation is progressing.”

Anyone who can assist with enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13180276790, or use the Contact Us options on the West Yorkshire Police website.