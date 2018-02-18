The video will start in 8 Cancel

Supercharged easterly winds could see drifting snow and blizzard conditions this weekend says Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.

But the start of the week will continue to be mild and cloudy with temperatures gradually getting colder during the week.

And meteorologists are wondering whether a weather phenomenon called ‘sudden stratospheric warming’, (SSW), could be on its way to these shores again.

This refers to an abrupt jump in temperatures high up in the stratosphere and which can sometimes prompt a cold, wintry spell and could bring widespread snow.

It has not occurred for four years, official government records show, but there is a risk of a similar occurrence happening later this month.

An SSW event occurs when that mass of cold Arctic air, known as a Polar Vortex, expands and gets pushed south, carried along with the jet stream.

It is likely to become rather cold in the East, and from now until the beginning of March, high pressure will gradually build​ over the continent​.

Paul said: “There’s a possibility of heavy snow showers this weekend and even blizzard conditions but it’s still a big ‘If’’ and we won’t know probably whether it will happen until Thursday.”