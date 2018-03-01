Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burning telegraph pole fizzing with 11,000 volts led to Clifton Common road in Brighouse being closed today (Thurs) as fire crews and engineers tried to contain the blaze.

An electrical short may have caused the blaze which was dealt with by firefighters from Rastrick after Norther Powergrid workers isolated the power.

Police officers closed the road on safety grounds in case there was a risk of the pole falling. A number of houses were left without electricity for a while.

Chris Bell, Watch Commander at Rastrick, who attended the scene with his crew said: “Someone had phoned in and said it was on fire. We couldn’t put it out immediately because it was still arcing and you can’t use water when there’s 11,000 volts or thereabouts in play.

“Northern Powergrid workers arrived at 3.38pm and they isolated it though they weren’t sure what had triggered it. They are assessing and may replace it if required.

“The police attended and the road was shut as a precaution for a while. Crews remained in place for two hours in minus 1 temperatures. A welcome cup of tea from a local resident was well deserved by Red Watch Rastrick, who worked with Northern Powergrid to keep the scene safe while they isolated the electrics.

”Norther Powergrid have been contacted for comment.