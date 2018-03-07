Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blackpool Tower was reported to be ablaze this afternoon - with several people trapped at the top.

Firefighters were called to the tower at 12.39pm after a fire broke out on the roof of the ballroom, at the base of the metal structure.

The tower and its adjoining buildings were quickly evacuated but 12 people had to be kept in a ‘safe area’ at the top of the tower.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene with four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform. They have since confirmed that the fire is now out and people trapped at the top are being helped down.

The fire in the Blackpool Tower complex is now out and the people held at the top of tower are being brought down. Firefighters will remain at the scene for the next few hours to damp down and begin the fire investigation. — Lancashire Fire (@LancashireFRS) March 7, 2018

No injuries have been reported and the general manager of Blackpool Tower assured BBC Lancashire in an interview that “everybody is safe” and told them she thought the fire was started by construction work.

(Image: @LancashireFRS)

A road directly behind the tourist attraction was cordoned off as the fire service dealt with the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said earlier: “We have six crews of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

The people at the top of the tower will be allowed down once the smoke at the bottom of the lift has cleared.”.