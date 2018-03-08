The video will start in 8 Cancel

A discarded cigarette caused a fire at a Deighton flat.

Firefighters from Huddersfield and Rastrick were called to Ruskin Grove at 4.30pm today after a neighbour noticed smoke pouring from a window.

The 27-year-old man who lives there had gone out.

Rastrick watch commander Alex Macfarlane said: “On arrival I committed two breathing apparatus wearers with a hose reel to locate the fire.

“Although it was initially thought the fire had started in the kitchen it was actually the front room of the upstairs flat.

“We had a problem getting in at first as there was so much clutter. Smoking materials were found. The fire has been put down to that after speaking with the fire investigation officer.

“Fortunately the occupier of the flat had gone out of the property and came back.

“There was fire and smoke damage to the living room, quite bad. And there has been water damage to the ground floor flat. Both are owned by Kirklees Council.

“There were no smoke detectors and I would strongly warn people to install them as they can save lives.”