Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation is underway after a fire at an empty mill in Dewsbury.

Firefighters from four stations were called to the blaze on Pepper Royd Street at 5pm on Sunday.

As much as 70% of the mill was on fire at the height of the blaze.

Watch Commander Chris Johnson from Dewsbury Fire Station said: “It was a three-storey mill that was on fire.

“The fire was coming out of the windows of every storey and I’d say between 60% and 70% of the mill was on fire.

“It was coming out of the roof too so we had an aerial platform tackling the fire from above and engines on the ground with the large jets on it too.

“I’d say we had the fire under control within two and a half hours and we managed to stop it spreading to nearby industrial units.

“There were some units with acetylene cylinders nearby so it was a priority to stop it from spreading.”

Dewsbury firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Huddersfield, Cleckheaton and Ossett.

A fire investigation team is to return to the mill today to investigate the cause.

It’s not the fire time the mill has been alight. There was a fire there in November 2016 and another in April last year. It’s thought the mill was under refurbishment after the last blaze.