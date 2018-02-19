Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum was left covered in blood after being beaten up on a night out to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Donna Walker suffered a two inch gash on her forehead and a bite mark to her arm after she was attacked by a younger woman in Holmfirth on Sunday morning.

She and her husband had been waiting for takeaway food when they were caught up in a large fight involving another group.

Their 22-year-old son suffered bruising to his neck and a minor head injury after someone tried to strangle him during violence which broke out inside the Atlantis takeaway on Hollowgate and then spilled out into the street.

Donna needed a CT scan at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary as medics were concerned she may have suffered an injury to her brain.

Now recovering at home in Linthwaite , Donna said several people had been involved in the fighting which she compared to a “bar room brawl” in a movie.

“I have been given antibiotics and a tetanus for the bite. The doctor said it was worse than a dog bite. I have had six butterfly stitches in my forehead.”

She doesn’t know what sparked the violence and hadn’t realised at the time the extent of her injuries.

“Everybody was asking if I was okay. I was saying I was fine but my right eye was starting to blur.

“I wiped my eye and saw all the blood. I had no idea I had been struck. My son phoned the police and they were there in 15-20 minutes.”

Her husband Carlton, 45, who rescued his wife from the attacker, said: “When I saw my wife covered in blood I was horrified.

“One woman was attacking her and one or two others were trying to split it up but it was just escalating.”

At around the same time, two men were attacking one of the couple’s two sons who had been knocked to the floor.

“It was scary. When the fight spilled out of the takeaway I said to Donna to stay inside. There was trouble outside and my sons were outside.

“When I turned round my wife was at the doorway being attacked and was covered in blood. My son was being strangled and was changing colour and was on the ground.”

Carlton, who is originally from Holmfirth, also noticed that another attacker was “trying to gouge someone’s eyes out.”

He added: “I have never felt such desperation to get my family out of there. We were in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The couple are appealing for witnesses to contact police.

Carlton said: “If these people are willing to do someone damage like that they are not fit to be called civilised. If they can’t handle beer they shouldn’t be out.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were called at about 12.43am on Sunday to a report of an affray.

“Officers attended to find the suspects had left the area but located a 50-year-old victim, who had been injured after fighting broke out between a group of other persons present at the location.

“The victim received treatment at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for facial injuries and enquiries are now ongoing to locate those involved in the disturbance.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact Kirklees District police on 101 referencing crime number 13180081274.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.