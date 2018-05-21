Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MELTHAM

April 12 at 8.30pm: A house on Hall Close was entered through an unlocked front door, thieves went into the kitchen and stole keys to a BMW 4200 and stole the same.

HOLMFIRTH

April 11 at 10.40am: A rear kitchen window was smashed of a detached house on Cliff Road, thieves entered and made a tidy search and exited as entry, nothing was believed to have been stolen.

April 15 at 10pm: An outer pane was smashed in a double glazed patio door at the rear of a property on Mill Moor Road, no entry was gained.

April 22 at 12pm: Complainant purchases several auction lots at Hade Edge, lots are then left in the field for buyers to collect, after making several trips collecting his purchases he returns for the last lot, and a quantity of wood and metal sheets have been stolen from Penistone Road.

SCISSETT

April 15 at 3.15pm: Locus is a rugby club within a school premises, suspects gain entry via shutters at the side of the building on Wakefield Road. Also a shed located at the side of the premises has been jemmied with a cutting implement and entry gained. Unknown what has been taken.

DENBY DALE

April 16 at 11pm: A victim’s garage was approached on Bank Lane. It was secured with a remote control operated door, entry was gained by unknown means and four racing cycles were stolen and a mountain bike.

THONGSBRIDGE

April 13 in the early hours of the morning: the front of a shop on Springwood Road was entered by forcing the shutter door open before smashing a window of a door to gain entry, an untidy search was made, nothing was believed to be stolen.

April 11 at 12.05pm: Two unknown males approached and started kicking a front door on Market Street, the owner looked out of the second floor window and shouted at them and they made off.

PADDOCK

April 13 at 5.34pm: Premises is a large cash and carry warehouse on Clough Lane, suspects attempted to gain entry at two different doors without success and caused damage but no entry as gained.

April 20 in the late evening: A vehicle parked on Church Street was entered and a mobile phone and items of clothing were stolen.

April 20 at 11pm: Vehicle is parked insecure, person unknown and unseen enters the vehicle removing the item and making off from Church Street.

SALENDINE NOOK

April 19 at 1pm: A Scania goods vehicle was broken into on New Hey Road, tobacco products were stolen, thieves fled the scene.

April 16 at 1.10 am: An insecure Audi A3 was approached parked on Kiln Court, the front passenger door is opened and a search of the glove box was made, the victim disturbed the suspects and they made off on foot, nothing was stolen and no damage was caused.

BIRKBY

A ground floor window was smashed with a metal chair on Linden Road, burglars entered and made a tidy search of a downstairs cupboard, then went upstairs to victims bedroom. Victim shouted and scared the intruders away.

SHEEPRIDGE

April 16 at 8pm: A garden was entered on Catherine Road by damaging the lock on the gate, garden furniture and solar lights were stolen.

April 19 at 12pm: A person sits on a bench and places a rucksack on the seat. After a while person gets up and walks away and suspect unseen removes rucksack also containing mobile phone. Complainant remembers rucksack and returns to find it gone.

FIXBY

April 18 at 12.20 pm: An attempt to break in via a back door on Lightridge Road but were challenged by the occupants, so made off in a black VW Golf.

April 19 at 7pm: Unknown suspect steals approximately 40 Yorkshire stone paving slabs from a driveway on Netheroyd Hill.

LINDLEY

April 16 at 7am: A complainant loses his wallet on Chiltern Avenue containing bank cards and a driving licence, it is found by a suspect who later uses a bank card to make a transaction.

April 22 at 4am: A dumper truck was stolen from a building site on Brighouse Road near Ainley Top.

MOLDGREEN

April 16 at 10.45 am: A property on Tolsons Yard was entered via an insecure window, a tidy search was made and two lap top computers and a bluetooth speaker were stolen, exit was via the door.

FENAY BRIDGE

April 17 at 1.30 pm: A large stone was used to smash a rear patio door on Brewery , the key in the back of the door was used to enter the property. Keys were stolen for a Audi S3 from the kitchen and the car which was parked on the drive was stolen.

DALTON

April 17 at 10pm: A property was entered on Cross Green Road, a bank card was stolen and used to make purchases.

April 18 at 12.00 am: Thieves climbed onto a first story roof on Cross Green Road and broke in via a second story window, made an untidy search, throw numerous valuables through the window onto the lawn below and make off without taking the items.

April 21 at 9pm: A known suspect removes cash from a perspex money box in the living room of a dwelling and escapes unseen.

April 27 at 5pm: An alarm system was deactivated on Stadium Way, thieves got onto the roof damaging the same to gain entry and break into an office and stole sound testing equipment and foodstuffs, exit as entry.

April 28 at 6pm: Cycle is chained and secure outside the cinema on Stadium Way when persons unknown have approached from an unknown direction and using unknown means remove the lock and cycle, make off unseen.

BERRY BROW

April 17 at 9pm: A Ford Fiesta parked up at the roadside on Birch Road overnight has a rear window broken and bonnet damaged.

OUTLANE

April 18 at 10.40 pm: A suspect was caught on CCTV walking round a yard on Round Ings Road, victim called police but suspect left before their arrival.

LINTHWAITE

April 22 AT 12am: A rear kitchen window was smashed on Causeway Crescent, thieves entered and stole jewellery, computer equipment and games, exited as entry.

HONLEY

April 21 at 12pm: A private compound on Woodhead Road was entered to rear of a property by cutting off the padlock and a large tri axel trailer and a large amount of scrap metal was stolen, thieves fled the scene.

HOLME

April 19 in the early evening: An insecure garage was entered on Meal Hill Road and three strimmers were stolen.

SCHOLES

April 24 at 1am: A metal up and over garage door was forced on Moorlands, bikes and a power tool were stolen, thieves made off unseen. Two bikes were found abandoned nearby.

KIRKBURTON

April 18 in the early hours of the morning: Suspect hires a car for a specific period, vehicle has not been returned at the specific date of 18 April 2018. All attempts made by the company to speak with the suspect are unsuccessful. Vehicle is worth £30,000 from Lane Head Lane.

SHELLEY

April 22 at 12.55 am: A workshop on a farm on Roydhouse was broken into, a key safe was removed from the wall, various tools were stolen and used to open the key safe. The keys were taken to agricultural machinery and a 4x4 was stolen.

MARSH

February 2 at 3pm: Victim is very vulnerable, unknown male offers to dispose of a fridge for money from Broomfield Road, victim agrees and goes indoors, suspect follows and distracts victim by asking for a drink of water and steals £100 and two bank books and flees the scene.

BRADLEY

April 22 at 10am: A patio door window was smashed, burglars entered, made an untidy search and stole cash, euros and jewellery from Bradley Road.

RAWTHORPE

April 28 at 2.20 pm: A Ford Fiesta was entered that was parked at Rawthorpe Community Centre car park by unknown means and the same was stolen.

ALMONDBURY

April 23 at 9.10 am: A back garden was entered via a gate on Oakenbank, thieves went to the shed, entered and stole a pressure washer, which was thrown into the next door garden and made off from the scene.

April 23 at 10.30 am: A property on Somerset Road was broken into via a rear kitchen window, all three floors were searched, drawers and cupboards looked in, musical instruments, jewellery and antiques were stolen.

April 27 at 5pm: A garden was entered on Broadgate and four padlock were removed from a garden shed and thieves made off with the same.

April 25 at 12am: A Ford Transit van was entered on Almondbury Bank, thieves attempted to start by tampering with ignition wiring and locked vehicle which they then rolled down the hill and dumped.