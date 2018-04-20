Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unlicensed BMW driver has been told to expect a prison sentence after admitting causing the death of a woman.

Faizal Kadia and two others made their first appearance in Leeds Crown Court in connection with a crash that killed a 55-year-old in Dewsbury .

The deceased, Hamida Sidat, died from fatal injuries after being hit by the rental car near the Lidl supermarket in the town on February 4 last year.

She was hit by a white BMW 420 Coupé under a railway bridge at the junction with Bradford Road and Dewsbury Ring Road at about 10.10am.

Kadia pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, but pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

The 21-year-old, of Benny Parr Close in Soothill, Batley , also pleaded guilty to causing death by driving while unlicensed and causing death by driving while uninsured.

He is co-accused with two other men of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They are Hamza Fulat, 22, of Town Street in Batley, and Ammaar Gora, 22, of Howard Street in Batley.

All three are alleged to have done this by providing false information as to the true identity of the driver of the BMW involved in the collision between the day before the crash and June 20.

Kadia and Gora pleaded guilty and Fulat pleaded not guilty.

Fulat pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation by stating the day before the crash that he was the only person using the rental car during its lease.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, said the pleas were acceptable to the Crown after extensive consultation between the police, the Crown Prosecution Service and discussions with Mrs Sidat’s family.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told Faizal that a custodial sentence was “inevitable.”

The case was adjourned for the probation service to prepare pre-sentence reports.

Sentencing will take place on May 1 and all three defendants were granted bail until then.