An unlicensed BMW driver who struck and killed a devoted mum-of-three in Dewsbury has been jailed for two years.

Faizal Kadia, 21, caused the death of 54-year-old pedestrian Hamida Sidat when he lost control in wet conditions.

The high-powered BMW 420D had three tyres worn so smooth they were like Formula 1 racing car tyres.

His friends Ammaar Gora, who was in the passenger seat, and Hamza Fulat, who had hired the BMW for the trio, walked from court.

Proud mother Mrs Sidat’s entire life was her family. Shortly before her death, her youngest son’s engagement had completed her family and she felt she had “achieved her purpose,” Leeds Crown Court heard.

The fatal crash happened at the junction of Bradford Road and Dewsbury Ring Road near Lidl on February 4 last year.

Mrs Sidat’s two sons and a daughter and other members of the family filled the public gallery in court, leaving members of the defendants’ family to sit in the jury box during the two-hour sentencing hearing.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, said that Kadia, who was on licence for an affray, was celebrating his first weekend without a curfew and Fulat – the only member of the trio with a full licence – agreed to hire a sports car in his name.

The day before the crash, the pair went to Elite Prestige, a car rental agency in Dewsbury, and hired the car for £450.

The court heard that Fulat signed an agreement that he would be the only driver despite intending to allow his two unlicensed friends to take the wheel.

That night, Kadia parked the car outside Gora’s house in Howard Street in Batley and texted Fulat saying he could get the keys from Gora, warning: “Do not tap it, drive easy, spins out.”

The next morning, Gora picked up Kadia and they went to Subway in Dewsbury, but he was worried his family would spot him driving in the area so Kadia drove the pair back to Dewsbury.

As he turned from Westgate onto Church Street where a married couple were walking, the car swerved to face the pavement but he managed to regain control of it.

As he drove around a corner on Bradford Road, which has a speed limit of 30mph, the car mounted the pavement, knocked down a road sign, collided with a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and went across a side road, dragging Mrs Sidat under it.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of Mrs Sidat’s family left the courtroom while CCTV footage of the collision was played.

Kadia grabbed something from the car before he and Gora both ran from the scene with their hoods up to Kadia’s house in Benny Parr Close in Soothill, Batley.

Unaware the car had hit a pedestrian, they planned to get Fulat to say he was the driver.

Fulat drove the trio to the scene in his Ford Fiesta, telling an officer on the scene he had been the driver. He later told police he had meant that he was the hirer.

Kadia and Gora told police that Gora had been the driver because Kadia was already on licence, but they both later came clean.

Mr Walters said that Kadia had continued to drive illegally since the fatal accident despite being subject to an interim driving disqualification.

He also said that three of the car’s tyres were not roadworthy and the tread was so worn down they resembled the smoothness used on Formula 1 tyres.

In a moving victim personal statement, Mrs Sidat’s eldest son Siraj said: “No one deserves news from a police officer telling them their mother has been killed in such a senseless and avoidable way.

“Her funeral was the hardest day of my life. Nobody can comfort you when you have lost the most important person to you and the best person you have ever known.”

He also said that their father is lost without his soulmate and visits his wife’s grave every day.

Last month, Kadia pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed, causing death by driving while uninsured and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Gora pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Fulat pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

The trio have all apologised to the victim’s family.

Kadia’s barrister Nicholas De La Poer said that his client was trying to better himself with driving lessons.

Fulat’s barrister Mohammed Nawaz said his client was genuinely remorseful and had even said to him before a previous hearing: “We wouldn’t be here if I had not signed that form.”

Gora’s barrister Charles Blatchford said his client was the first of the trio to apologise to the family and had done it in person.

Judge Penelope Belcher described the case as a tragedy for all involved and said that the Sidats’ comment that they do not hold anger towards the defendants was a fitting tribute to how their mother raised them and she would no doubt be proud of their dignified attitude.

Kadia was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for two years.

Gora, 22, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Fulat, 23, of Town Street in Batley, was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

As Kadia was led down, he gave a thumbs up to a member of his family who had shouted out: “See you later.”

After the hearing, Mrs Sidat’s nephew Zayad Lunat read excerpts of the victim personal statement outside court on behalf of his cousins.