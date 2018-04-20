Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MARSDEN

March 17 at 10pm: Two motor bikes were stolen from Woods Avenue, thieves made off pushing them along, one was later recovered by the owner.

LINTHWAITE

March 19 at 10.15 am: A mobile phone left in a Vauxhall Zaphira parked on Manchester Road believed to be insecure was stolen.

SHEEPRIDGE

March 23 at 12am: A private garden was entered and a Flymo and satellite dish were stolen from Sheepridge Grove.

DEIGHTON#

March 23 at 10.30am: Burglars broke in through a side door, made an untidy search of a property on Warrenside and stole cash and jewellery.

BRADLEY

March 24 at 7pm: A Vauxhall Corsa was entered on a driveway on Connaught Fold by unknown means and a laptop computer was stolen.

March 24 at 10pm: A Toyota on a drive on The Muirlands was entered and an Apple macbook computer and Rayban sunglasses were stolen.

MARSH

March 20 at 9pm: An attempt was made to break into a Fiat Ducato motorhome parked on Grasmere Road, damage was caused to the door but no entry was gained.

March 20 at 10am: Thieves broke in through a rear UPVC door using a crowbar on Portland Close, they were disturbed by the owner returning home so made off through a neighbour’s garden, nothing was reported stolen.

EDGERTON

March 21 in the early hours of the morning: Three males attempting to break in via a ground floor sash window on Regent Road were disturbed by the occupant, so fled the scene empty handed.

LINDLEY

March 20 at 4am: A garden was entered on Brian Street and a shed was broken into but nothing was taken.

ALMONDBURY

March 20 at 12pm: A property on Blacksmiths Fold was entered through an insecure open rear door, thieves went upstairs and were confronted resulting in a physical altercation at the top of the stairs, the suspect escaped and made off.

DALTON

March 21 at 4pm: A Ford Transit van was entered and stolen on Greenhead Lane by unknown means.

March 20 at 1.15am: A door was broken into on Long Lane and a handbag and keys for an Audi A3 were taken, the car was then stolen.

March 19 at 5pm: A boat was broken into (on dry land) on Buttermere Drive, a fire extinguisher and spray paint in the cabin were stolen and damage was caused estimating £1,000.

March 19 at 12pm: A victim work at a property on Leeds Road left, leaving some equipment, paperwork and cash in an envelope on his return, his equipment is there but the money is not.

March 23 at 12.15pm: A property on Patterdale Drive was broken into through a side door, thieves made an untidy search and stole cash and jewellery.

February 2 at 12am: A garden shed on Dog Kennel Bank was broken into and machine tools, a hedge trimmer and a lawn mower were stolen.

CROSLAND MOOR

March 20 at 12am: Front and rear VRM plates were stolen from a Volvo V70 on Moorbottom Road, thieves made off.

March 23 at 10pm: A Ford Focus was entered on Kingsley Avenue, a search of the glove box and boot were made and cash was stolen from a purse found in the boot.