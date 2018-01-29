Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bob Mortimer was a long-standing official with the Royal British Legion who dedicated many years to public service.

Mr Mortimer, who has died aged 81, was a prominent official of the organisation, having served as president of the Golcar branch and chairman of the South and West Yorkshire area. He represented the legion at many events, including conferences, meetings and Remembrance Day parades across the country.

His more solemn duties included organising a ceremony and the unveiling of a memorial plaque at the Golcar club in 2013 to commemorate six Huddersfield soldiers – Cpl Jake Hartley, Pte Anton Frampton, Pte Daniel Wilford, Lance Cpl Graham Shaw, Capt Lisa Jane Head and Pte Tom Wroe – who were killed in Afghanistan.

Mr Mortimer did his National Service with the RAF and only became involved with the Royal British Legion after visiting its Golcar branch and being invited to take an active role in its activities. He quickly became devoted to its cause.

Mr Mortimer, who lived at Netherton, also gave his time to a number of other organisations as well as being heavily involved in local football and cricket.

He was brought up in Golcar and attended Kayes College at Highfields.

On leaving school he worked at textile firm C & J Hirst in Longwood with his father before taking a variety of jobs, including working at National Radiators in St John’s Road, Birkby. He also ran battlefield tours with a business partner for a number of years.

In his younger days Mr Mortimer played cricket for clubs including Old Almondburians and Golcar as well as football. When his playing days were over he refereed with the Huddersfield District League and umpired with the Drakes Huddersfield Cricket League. More recently, he delighted in watching his two grandchildren playing sport.

Mr Mortimer also served as a Liberal Democrat councillor on Kirklees Council from 1986 to 1990 and again from 1991 to 1995. In that capacity he served as a director of Kirklees Community Association and was on the committee of Pride in Huddersfield, the organisation spearheading regeneration projects across the town during the 1980s.

Other organisations in which he was involved over the years included being elected councillor on the South West Yorkshire Mental Health Trust, chairman of Kirklees Sports Council and chairman of Huddersfield Amateur Rugby League.

He was also a member of the Ministry of Defence Veterans Advice and Pensions Committee, a case worker for the Royal British Legion and Service Personnel and Veterans Agency, governor at Netherton Infants School, adviser at Citizens Advice Bureau and youth development officer for the Royal British Legion. He also served on the board of registered charity Netherton Cottage Homes.

Mr Mortimer leaves his wife Marjorie, a daughter Fiona, a son Ross, grandchildren Jacob and Joseph and a sister, Perle, who lives in Australia.

A funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on Friday, February 23, at Huddersfield Crematorium.