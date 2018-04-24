Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aman attacked two police officers called over a row at his partner’s home, a court heard.

They attended at the property in Farfield Road, Almondbury , on March 17.

During a row with his partner Dominic Allen caused some damage at the house and the officers were allegedly hurt as they arrived to arrest him.

Allen, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage and a charge of using threatening behaviour.

He denies assaulting the police officers and will stand trial on this.

District Judge Michael Fanning, sitting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, was told that the officers’ body camera footage shows Allen’s conduct and will be made available for the hearing.

He was told that his trial for the denied matters will take place at the Huddersfield court on August 6.

Judge Fanning told him that he will be sentenced for the admitted matters following the outcome of this.

In the meantime Allen, of Leef Street in Moldgreen, is banned from contacting his partner or going to her home.