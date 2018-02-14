Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police looking for a missing elderly man with dementia have found a body.

Anthony Conroy, 75, from Cragg Vale near Mytholmroyd, was last seen yesterday (Tues) at around 3pm near to the Robin Hood pub on Cragg Road, Cragg Vale.

He was seen wearing a dark anorak and trousers. Officers were particularly concerned for Mr Conroy’s welfare due to him suffering from dementia and being vulnerable.

West Yorkshire Police today confirmed a body had been found in the search for the pensioner and that his family had been informed.

A spokesperson said: “A body has been found in the search for a missing Calderdale man.

“The family of Anthony Conroy, 75, have been informed.”