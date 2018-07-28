Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has told how she used time embroiled in a legal battle to remain in the UK to get in shape - and in turn went on to win a national bodybuilding competition.

Candy Young, 32, from New York, moved to Huddersfield in 2012 to be with her husband Curtis.

Four years later, she graduated with a theatre degree from the University of Huddersfield and within two weeks gave birth to her son Reyes.

But after her studies were done, the mum-of-one was told she would have to return to America and that her son would have to stay.

The couple embarked on a legal battle continuing for 18 months in order to acquire the right to stay in the UK, in which time she was unable to work.

But inspirational Candy was undeterred by the stress of the battle and instead used it to get back her dancer’s body from before her pregnancy - going on to compete in, and win, a female bodybuilding contest.

The travel consultant, who lives with Curtis and Reyes, now two, in Crosland Moor, said: “I went through a very long and stressful process having to fight to stay. Because I am from the States, but my son and husband are British, I potentially had to move back without them.

“It took a year and a half and in that time I couldn’t work, so that’s why I joined the gym. It literally kept me sane.”

Candy joined Top Bodies gym in Birkby, and from there decided she wanted to hone her physique to compete on a national level.

"Training and preparing for these competitions shows you you are stronger than you think - not just physically, but mentally too," Candy added.

"When you see people win, you only see their highs, but there are a lot of downs, too."

Candy competed at the PCA Muscle Talk Championships in Kettering on June 16, taking home the Toned Figure title.

“I never expected to even place in the top five,” Candy said. “So to win was unbelievable.”

This was the second time Candy has competed - having taken part in a similar competition in 2012, taking to the stage while she was seven weeks pregnant.

“My son was delivered by C-section and I lost a lot of core strength - so it was important for my confidence during such a stressful period that I regained my strength.

“If anything, it’s made me realise that if I can do this while taking on another huge battle, I can do anything.”