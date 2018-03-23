Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have described changes to free school bus pass rules as “bonkers”.

A new policy – due to begin in September 2019 – will mean some high school pupils will only get a free pass if they attend their nearest school ‘as the crow flies’.

For some, it means their nearest school is in reality further away than their catchment school, as it doesn’t factor in natural obstacles.

One extreme example is Rachel Tomlinson of Meltham.

Her children want to go to Honley High School but under the new rules, Colne Valley High at Linthwaite will be nearer as the crow flies.

Clr Charles Greaves described the new system as “crazy” and claimed it could threaten the viability of Honley High.

He explained: “If Rachel FLIES her children to school, then Colne Valley is nearer, but if she travels by road and footpath Honley High is nearer because there is a big reservoir in the way!

“She can’t walk on water, but the rules don’t factor that in.”

The policy change has been brought in after the council overspent its Home to School Transport budget by a stunning £1.3m per year.

Council officials say the changes will bring the authority into line with Department for Education guidance, which grants free transport to pupils only if they are more than three miles from the nearest school geographically, rather than catchment school.

Holme Valley North councillors have said their area will be the worst hit and have urged parents to complain.

Mrs Tomlinson, who works as a nurse, said she wanted to highlight the “craziness” of the proposal.

“I’ve got three children,” she said, “and it will affect us a lot.

“I’ve got huge concerns about it and I’ve written to the council to complain.”

Clr Greaves said the changes were complicated and Kirklees’ bid to save more than £100,000 per year could quickly be undermined.

And he said it would have a disruptive impact upon children, in particular if an older sibling got a pass but a younger one didn’t.

He explained: “Rachel’s eldest child is currently at Honley High and gets a free bus pass as the family live three miles away from the school, and they will keep this pass.

“However, when her other two children start high school they will be caught out by the new rules and they will be told that Colne Valley is nearer as the crow flies.

“So they will only get a free bus if they are put down to go to Colne Valley even though Colne Valley is actually further away, and will cost more to run a free bus to than if they went to Honley High. “The second child might end up going to Colne Valley to save the family travel costs, even though they may want their child to go to Honley High which is still their catchment school and the school their older sibling goes to.

“As they live more than 3 miles away from Colne Valley High they will get a free school bus pass.

“The third child might also put down to go to Colne Valley, but by this time it could be so over-subscribed that the child is refused a place.

“Kirklees will then allocate them to their next nearest high school – which is Honley High – and would then have to provide a free school bus pass as they live more than 3 miles away.

“All three children will have free school bus passes so there will be no travel cost savings.

“However as all of the admin and systems expenses will need to be paid for, it will cost Kirklees more money and cause the family more problems than if they just all went to Honley High on a free school bus.

“Clearly this will have a massive impact on Meltham children and could impact on the viability of Honley High School.

“If half of affected children move school, Honley High could lose £500,000 per year in funding.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The changes to mainstream school transport do not come into force until September 2019.

“The council is working closely with schools on the implementation, to ensure it has minimal impact on school places and parents are fully informed of their options.

“The council is currently working on the new policy, which will be presented for cabinet to consider at a meeting later this year.”