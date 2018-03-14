The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was stabbed last night in Paddock .

Police were called to the Luck Lane area of Huddersfield near Royds Hall Community school playing fields, Paddock, at around 8.12pm.

The boy suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers sealed off an area of woodland and spent several hours last night at the scene examining for evidence.

Locals using the Royds Hall Sports Centre told how they were not allowed to leave during the incident.

One woman said: “It was a stabbing. The victim taken to LGI. It happened around 7.45-8.15pm last night.

“We were playing badminton in the sports centre when it was happening and weren’t allowed to leave by police until about 10pm!”

Kirklees Council have responded on behalf of Royds Hall Community School to say the incident does not have any connection with them.

Chris Scott, 31, who lives next door to Luck Lane Primary School said: “It was about 9pm when it all kicked off.

“There were loads of flashing lights and an ambulance and a police van parked together in the car park.

“I took the dogs for a walk to the top and noticed there was an unmarked Mercedes Police car and a a Police BMW X5 with a gun safe.

“I asked a firearms officer what was happening and how serious it was and he said: ‘we only come out for the big things’”

Mum-of-four Tanya Holt said: “My partner went out three times and was told by police it was ‘gang related’.

“I saw all the ambulances and police cars arriving.

“I heard a loud bang, it sounded like fireworks. I thought maybe it was gun shots.”

Ms Holt said she was concerned about the nature of incident as a local mum with four young children.

Detective Inspector Anna Buchanan of Kirklees CID, said: “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated. Our enquiries into this incident are currently on going and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information about it to call police on 101 quoting log 1888 of Tuesday 13 March.”