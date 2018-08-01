The video will start in 8 Cancel

A multi-storey car park in Bradford city centre has been cordoned off by police after a man found with 'serious injuries' and was taken to hospital.

Police were called to the NCP car park in Hall Ings by the ambulance service at just before 5am today.

Both the car park - which sits next to the Bradford Interchange - and Hall Ings remain cordoned off this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers were called by the ambulance service who had located a male with serious injuries.

"The man was taken to hospital and continues to be treated. He is described as being in a very serious condition.

"Initial enquires to determine how he came to be injured are ongoing."

One lane of the westbound carriageway of Hall Ings was opened after 8am to allow buses to pass through.

Motorists are still being urged to avoid the area.