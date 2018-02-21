Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Under threat Bradley Park Golf Club has made its case to the government inspector set to decide its fate.

Lawyers, officials and parties from all sides have argued their points during a three hour session at the public inquiry into Kirklees Council’s Local Plan.

The public course is at risk after Kirklees Council revealed its ambitions to build almost 2,000 homes on the green belt plot, close to the M62.

The council has declared the 18-hole-course, the only public course in Kirklees, as “surplus to requirements” – a technical planning term that allows it to mothball the award winning facility.

Officials, consultants and lawyers representing the council have argued that “pay and play” golf is available elsewhere.

But the team fighting to save the much loved fairways and greens off Bradley Road have hit back with their own evidence.

Killian Garvey, a barrister representing Bradley Park, said: “The council’s golf needs assessment describes Bradley Park as unique as it’s the only course that can accommodate nomadic players.”

Mr Garvey said analysis of golf course availability showed Kirklees was underserved.

A Kirklees Council representative admitted they were basing their assessment that it was now “surplus to requirements” on the availability of courses within a 20 minute drive.

“It is about drive times,” they said, “and how you can access sporting facilities.

“People don’t stop at boundary lines. Most people wouldn’t know what authority they were in.”

Chairman of the club, Keith Waddington, said Bradley Park was the only course that would let absolute beginners play a round.

Nicholas Howe, a former solicitor and secretary of the club, added: “If you’re playing a posh course you probably would be asked for a handicap certificate.

“At Bradley you can just turn up, you can do that even in jeans, and you would get on at the next available tee time.

“There’s only one course in Huddersfield, Calderdale and Bradford that does that, and that’s Bradley Park.”

A spokesperson for the council claimed that Willow Valley on the other side of the M62 at Clifton would also allow casually dressed beginners on its greens.

Mr Howe added: “We’ve talked about ‘surplus to requirements’ in a very technical way but we should give it its ordinary meaning.

“You can’t apply those words to an active and flourishing facility – no way.”

Dave McGuire from Sport England, the government agency responsible for promoting grassroots sport, backed the golf club.

“We don’t accept it’s surplus to requirements,” he said.

“We have issues with some of the statistical analysis.

“Kirklees compares quite badly compared to its neighbours and national and regional averages – that would be worsened by the closure of Bradley golf course.”

The council was also left red-faced on its assessment of golf driving ranges.

Its report claimed there were 44 bays – 30 of which were at Stadium Golf.

But Stadium Golf closed in 2016 amid plans to develop the HD One facility there.

The other 14 driving range bays are at Bradley Park.

“Their evidence doesn’t stack up,” said Mr Garvey.

“This means there’s an under-provision of driving range bays.”

He summed up: “The council’s case has always been that there’s an over-supply.

“We have exposed that to be completely untrue.”

The planning inspector will conclude the public hearings in the next few months before spending about six months reviewing the huge dossier in private.

A final decision on the whole Local Plan is expected in late 2018.