The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most town centre cafes have closed or are closing today as severe weather batters Huddersfield.

Because of stranded staff and a shortage of customers most of the cafes the Examiner contacted this lunchtime appeared to have closed or were about to shut early.

But a few determined baristas vowed to stay on and battle the Beast From The East and Storm Emma as they kept customers supplied with hot coffee.

Sally at Coffeevolution, Church Street, wasn't taking a 'no' from the snow.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

She said: "We are staying open. We opened early and we will close as usual at 7pm.

"We've done alright. The staff are getting in; we've never had problems with that.

"And people have been peering through the window to see if we're open. We've had quite a few new faces come in.

"Our regulars always find their way to us. It's been quite a sociable day."

A barista at Caffe Nero, Market Place, also said the cafe would be staying open.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

But other cafes, which were still open at lunchtime, were getting ready to pull down their shutters.

Carol, at Merrie England, Market Place, said: "We're just shutting. We've had no bother getting staff in. It's just the customers; we've just had five today."

Kornel, at Patisserie Valerie, King Street, said: "Staff got in on time but they'll definitely be leaving early."

The cafes we called: