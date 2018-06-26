Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A witness to a fight outside her home was assaulted by one of the brawling men who caught her watching him.

The victim heard a disturbance and looked out of her window and when she was seen by drunk Jason Duffy he threw his mobile phone at the glass and shards from this caused cuts to her legs.

But the brazen 20-year-old's downfall came by asking for it back - and cut himself in the process, linking him to the scene of the crime.

Duffy pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the victim was at her home in Hick Lane, Batley, on February 4 when she heard a row coming from outside at 6am.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “She looked outside the window and saw the defendant, not wearing a top, arguing with a female on the street.

“He had a scuffle with an unknown male and, because he saw her looking out of her window at him, threw an object towards it.

“This was a mobile phone and it caused the window to smash. The shattered glass made contact with her legs and caused a cut.

“He’s then gone up to the window and asked for his phone back. He recovered his phone through the window and also cut himself.

“Blood left at the scene forensically linked the defendant to the scene and he was found by police 20 minutes later.”

Duffy explained that he had earlier been at a nightclub in Batley town centre and been drinking vodka since the previous evening.

On a scale of one to 10, one being sober and 10 being drunk, he put himself at a five.

Marnat Ali, mitigating, explained that the apprentice engineer was of previous good character.

He said that his client didn’t accept what police told him happened in interview but then went away and spoke to his friends who confirmed this was true.

Mr Ali told magistrates: “It was a momentary loss of control and he’s thrown an object.

“I ask you to give him credit for having the courage to contact police and make admissions after the interview.”

Magistrates handed Duffy, of Shirley Parade in Cleckheaton, a 12 month conditional discharge.

He will have to pay £200 compensation to the victim for her broken window and £100 for the injuries caused as well as £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.