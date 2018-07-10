Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bogus police are conning pensioners in West Yorkshire.

In a recent case in the county reported to charity Action Fraud a woman in her 80s fell foul of a caller who told her to withdraw some money.

The caller was a man who claimed to be a police officer and said that the cash was needed for fingerprints.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

She was also told in later calls that her bank cards were needed so the chips could be replaced and was also asked to pay for and collect some items from a shop.

The thief then went to her home to collect the cash, the bank cards and the items.

A police probe is now underway to catch him.

Police are now urging family and friends of those who care for older people to remind them never to give out their bank details.

Pc Toni Hinnells, said: “The police would never call someone to tell them their bank account was being monitored, nor would they send someone to your house to collect bank cards or request you to collect items for them.

“We are aware of other reports in West Yorkshire where telephone calls have been received from people claiming to be police officers and asking them to move their money because their accounts are being monitored for fraudulent activity.

“If you receive one of these calls please hang up and contact your bank separately. They should be able to confirm if they are aware of any suspected fraud with your account.”

Anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way or approached by a bogus police officer should contact police on 101, or call 999 if the crime is taking place at that time.

Any suspicious calls should be reported to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.