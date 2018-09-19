Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The team left to pick up the pieces after the sudden closure of Elenor Rose Bridal have had to tell some brides-to-be they will not get the dress of their dreams.

They have also had to reveal to some women that the dresses were not even ordered - and they will not be getting their money back.

They have also said they knew nothing about the closure until Friday and that the business will be put into liquidation.

It comes after owner Lynette Blythe resigned as a director of the business, which has premises on Westbourne Road in Marsh , on Friday.

She claims she walked away from the business with nothing due to ill health - but distraught brides have hit out saying she continued to take orders which has resulted in many left in the lurch with no gown for their big day.

The team left behind - who declined to be named in a Facebook post on the company's page - said they are 'trying to pick up the pieces of an absolute s**t storm' and have lost a lot of money themselves.

They say they managed to hand back 50 dresses to brides on Tuesday but say they have had hundreds of calls and messages and they are 'trying to sort every single one' out.

In their statement they say: "We are not Lynette's family. Unfortunately we have been left to deal with this. We knew NOTHING about what was going on and only found out on Friday night.

"As a family we have being trying to pick up the pieces of an absolute s**t storm. We have had to take days of work, leave our children with relatives, bring our children in to the shop and try and sort at least some kind of order.

"We have had to give some awful news to people that 1. We haven’t got your dress. 2. It hasn’t been ordered. 3. You will not be getting your money back. Accessories will not be in the shop as they have not been ordered/are not here.

"This is at no fault of us who are helping at the shop at present. We understand that it is a high stress situation and are trying to help the best that we can."

They said they are contacting all the makers of the dresses and will make that information available on the firm's Facebook page.

But the statement added: "Please be aware that the shop will be liquidised and the dresses will not be available to collect.

"We have a number of dresses - worn and new - with no names and will need proof of purchase (and a picture for worn dresses) for us to release them to you. We are wanting to do this but we can only do so much.

"There are a lot of rumours that are true and not true. If you ask us yourselves then we will gladly be open and honest about what has really happened."

They also apologised, adding: "We are so sorry for everything that has happened and we will do our best to solve it as a family and with dignity. More than what we can say for some."

The statement was posted after a spokeswoman for Lynette said she deserved sympathy and had also lost everything.

Trading standards have launched an investigation into the sudden closure and there are a number of support hotlines and Facebook groups set up to try and make sure brides-to-be have a dress for their wedding day.