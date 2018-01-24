The video will start in 8 Cancel

A robber who sprayed a corrosive substance in the face of a security van driver Brighouse is still on the run.

The terrifying attack happened in front of Barclay's bank on Briggate at around 1pm yesterday when a G4S security van driver was confronted by the thief who sprayed ‘ammonia’ in his face and fled with the guard’s stolen cash box.

Police responded within minutes and cordoned off the scene.

But today West Yorkshire Police confirmed no arrests have been made so far.

The shocking incident happened in full view of many local shops which look out onto the busy market town.

Police have not issued a description of the attacker but an eye witness said the robber was white, about 6ft tall with a chubby face and a pointy nose. He was wearing a black Beanie hat.

The Crown Prosecution Service is cracking down on the use of corrosive substances after a rise in cases nationally.

The Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she had plans to ban the sale of corrosive substances to under 18s.

The policy would bring acid in line with the law on the possession of knives in a public place and anyone caught could be imprisoned for up to four years.

Carrying corrosive fluid with intent to cause injury carries a four-year prison sentence, rising to a life sentence if grievous bodily harm is caused.

Those who carry out an attack without actually causing an injury can still be sentenced to life if it is shown they acted with “intent to maim, disfigure or disable.”

Security company G4S issued a statement urging witnesses to the Brighouse attack to come forward to bring those responsible to justice.

Duncan Watson, Area Risk Consultant for G4S Cash Solutions, said: One of our cash crews was the victim of a violent attack during a routine service on Briggate, Brighouse.

“Our employee has suffered serious facial injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. He has understandably been left very shaken by this vicious attack.

“We are working closely with West Yorkshire Police and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen this attack to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind this attack can be brought to justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 870 of 23/01.