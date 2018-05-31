New bar Over There in Brighouse

New bar Over There in Brighouse

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new owners of a former bus garage are aiming to make it the destination of choice for food and drink in Brighouse.

Father and son Ian and Ryan Darley are set to open a new bar and kitchen called Over There this summer.

The new venue is located on the site of an old bus garage at Owler Ings Road. The building was last used as a cafe, but had been empty for about four years when Ian, 46, and Ryan, 24, acquired the premises.

The new venture is the culmination of a 10-year dream from the Darleys.

Growing up, Ryan spent lots of time in the kitchen cooking with his father and they often talked about opening a restaurant together. When Ryan was just 14 years old, his dad made a promise that one day they would achieve their dream.

Ryan trained as a chef at the Northcote hotel and restaurant in Langho, near Blackburn, and went on to work at prestigious eateries including the Devonshire Arms at Bolton Abbey, Yorebridge House in Bainbridge and as a senior sous chef at the Michelin-starred Black Swan, Oldstead, North Yorkshire, run by chef Tommy Banks.

The new business will see Ryan running the kitchen while Ian will draw on his background in construction and project management to look after the day-to-day aspects of the business.

The venue is undergoing major renovation to create an industrial-style interior which will pay homage to the original heritage of the building as an old bus garage.

During work to strip out the building, the Darleys discovered the old bus inspection pits – and have recycled timbers used to cover the pits to create part of the bar. They have also dismantled an old snooker table to use its slate for the bar top.

The Darleys are working towards opening Over There on June 29.

Commenting on menu plans, Ryan said: “I’m hoping to use all the knowledge I have gained working in the best restaurants in the north east, but in a more relaxed environment.”

He said there would be “small bites” to complement the craft beers and wines available at Over There – with items such as Scotch eggs, quail eggs and mini sausage rolls made with quality ingredients and locally-sourced produce.

Said Ryan: “You often find a really good beer place or a really good food place, but not many places combine the two.”

As for the venue’s unusual name, Ryan explained: “Because it didn’t have a name, when we were arranging to meet there I’d say ‘I’ll see you over there’. We discussed names for the business and decided to call it Over There. It’s a jokey name that fits our sense of humour.”