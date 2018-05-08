Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The director of a Brighouse digital marketing agency has been chosen as one of just 60 people set to take part in a charity trek – through vampire country.

Scott Brant, operations director at Vizulate Digital, will join celebrities Tom Fletcher and Lisa Snowdon and scores of other intrepid trekkers tackling the “Transylvanian Alps” – home of Count Dracula – to raise funds for breast cancer charity, CoppaFeel.

The party will trek the five-day route through Romania’s Southern Carpathian mountain ranges between July 22-26.

Day two will include a visit to Bran Castle, more famously known as Dracula’s Castle.

Scott, 34, was chosen from more than 400 applicants across the UK and has begun fundraising towards a £2,200 target set by CoppaFeel as a requirement of the challenge.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be one of such a small group selected to take part and am looking forward to walking alongside Tom and Lisa and all the other fundraisers involved.

“While my life hasn’t been directly affected by breast cancer, over the last few years the most important females in my life have battled their fair share of health problems. I want to show them all how proud I am of them while raising funds for such a vital cause.”

Scott added: “I think the height of the trek could be more of a challenge than the distance, as some parts, such as Varful Batrana on day four, will see us reaching more than 2,000ft above sea level.

“I also had a microdisectemy in 2017 following slipped discs in my lower back, so if I can complete five days in the Transylvanian Alps it will be a great personal achievement considering where I was two years ago.”

CoppaFeel works to prevent late detection and misdiagnosis of breast cancer by raising awareness of its signs and symptoms and encouraging women to check their breasts regularly throughout their lifetime.

Scott said: “While CoppaFeel primarily focuses on breast cancer education, they also instigated the #RETHINKCANCER Campaign to educate all young people about all cancers and encourage them to get to know their bodies in the hope that cancers are diagnosed at the earliest stage possible.”

Donations to Scott’s fundraising target can be made by visiting: scotts-transylvania-trek.com.

Vizulate Digital was formed in 2011 by Scott’s father, Mick Brant, as a web technology company. Scott joined the company in 2014 to focus mainly on strategic digital marketing.

The company provides services including e-commerce web design, social media advertising, content marketing and video and animation fpr clients including Elland-based The Flood Company, John Binns & Son (Springs) in Skipton and Dorset wire manufacturer Westminster Wire.