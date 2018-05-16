Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boss of a climbing centre in Brighouse is urging other businesses to back a bid to take the town to new heights.

Euan Noble, managing director of ROKT, is a member of the steering group seeking to turn Brighouse town centre into a Business Improvement District (BID).

Firms in the town have until this Friday (May 18) to respond to a survey sent out by the steering group asking for their views on the plans.

BIDs are part of a government strategy to encourage partnership working between a local council – in this case Calderdale – and the local business community. There are now more than 300 BIDs in operation across the country.

A BID is a defined geographical area within which businesses put forward ideas to improve trading conditions. The measures they agree are funded by a small levy – typically between 1% and 2% – based on businesses’ rateable value.

The ideas are developed into a business plan which is then voted on by potential levy payers in the BID area. BID funds are ring-fenced to provide the improvements agreed in the plan – meaning that the businesses have a say on how their money is spent.

However, for the plan to go ahead, more than 50% of businesses voting have to say “yes”. They also have to represent more than 50% of the rateable value of the businesses who vote.

Mr Noble said several key issues had already been raised in the survey – including the need to promote and market Brighouse better in the future, the need for an improved business-led crime prevention scheme and the importance of improving access to the town centre by car and public transport.

Mr Noble said the steering group, which is being supported in its BID development by Calderdale Council, would welcome more input before a final decision is taken next month. Businesses can complete the survey online at www.brighousebid.co.uk

After the survey, workshops will be held in June when businesses will have a chance to hear about the feedback from the survey and discuss the next step.

Mr Noble said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Brighouse businesses to directly influence the future direction of Brighouse town centre. We need as many of them to get involved in the process and have their say so we can build a business plan that truly takes the town to new heights.”