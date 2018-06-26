Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale councillors have approved the controversial Local Plan which will shape where the borough’s homes and businesses might be developed over the next 15 years.

But Brighouse has been a major battleground for groups both in favour and against the controversial proposal.

Conservative councillors voiced their opposition to the plan, citing reservations about infrastructure planning, a disproportionate amount of homes marked for south east Calderdale in Brighouse, Rastrick and Hipperholme, poor distribution of allocated areas and questioned whether public responses had been properly evaluated.

But Labour, supported by Liberal Democrats, hit back accusing the Conservatives of misleading people about numbers in the recent election campaign, producing no plan of their own, ignoring work done by officers in a series of detailed reports and millions of pounds of investment secured, and not taking Calderdale’s unique geography and topography into account.

The Government insisted a plan had to be produced and if it was not approved it was likely Government would take over the plan and local control over its detail would be lost, they say.

Tory leader Clr Scott Benton, who represents Brighouse, said his party could not support the plan which relied extensively on two so-called Garden Suburbs at Woodhouse, Brighouse, and Thornhill, Rastrick, which would supply 30% of the homes needed - 12,600 - although some sites have planning approval already in place, leaving a likely total of around 9,000.

“The Local Plan relies extensively on the Garden Suburbs,” he said. “Without these the plan falls down as it cannot meet the basic housing requirement.”

He said there were serious concerns about lack of detail in infrastructure planning, for example how, where and when highway works would be funded with traffic congestion at breaking point already.

For Brighouse, he said, there was “a disproportionate amount of housing" adding: “It is unfair, unsustainable and undeliverable.”

But council leader Clr Tim Swift (Lab) said it was not about Brighouse.

“It’s when you look at the area that it is most suitable to develop,” he said, with the upper valley being steep-sided and the lower valley being flat with better transport links.

Clr Barry Collins (Lab) said it was ridiculous to say there had been no planning for infrastructure when £40m funding had already been secured through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

He said: “We need more houses for our people, more jobs for our people and the Government is telling us to do it - there’s no way round it.

“In my view this plan represents a vision for Calderdale’s future" Clr Barry Collins.

“It respects our geography and topography, sites to protect and our glorious countryside. It’s about more affordable homes.

“We have done more consultation than we were legally required to do - it’s pathetic the complaints about it.”

The draft Local Plan should now be published at 9am on Friday, August 10, with a six week period when it will be possible to make formal representations, or comments, on the plan following its publication.

This period for representations will close at 5pm on Monday, September 24.