Parking charges across Calderdale have been reviewed to reflect the individual requirements of each town.

That’s the response from Cabinet member Clr Susan Press after a swathe of criticism and a petition signed by 2,500 people opposing the introduction of charges in Brighouse.

Clr Press, who is member for communities and neighbourhood services, said charges would be reduced in some areas and increased in others following a review.

She said: “It has been some time since the council reviewed parking in the borough. We’ve looked at tariffs right across Calderdale to ensure that they reflect the individual requirements of each town, with charges reducing in some areas and increasing in others.

“The changes have been carefully planned taking into account the need to provide good quality, affordable and competitive parking, whilst also encouraging a good turnover of spaces to increase availability.

“The introduction of on-street parking charges in Brighouse and Hebden Bridge was agreed in December 2016, with changes advertised in local papers and signage in affected areas ahead of a formal consultation in May 2017. Feedback from this consultation was taken into account when preparing final proposals.”

The areas in Brighouse where parking meters are being installed and fees will apply are Bethel Street, Bradford Road (the town centre section), Briggate, Commercial Street, Gooder Street, King Street, Market Street and Park Street.

The pay and display parking bays will be in operation Monday – Saturday between 8am and 6pm.

Halifax On Street Inner core (1hr max) 50p per half hour 70p per half hour Inner core (2 hr max) 50p per half hour 70p per half hour Outer core 50p per hour No change Outer core 50p per hour

£3.50 over 7 hours No change Off Street Union Street

Prescott Street

King Street

North Bridge

Hanover Street

Victoria Street

Mulcture Hall Road

High Street

Cross Hills

Cow Green 50p per hour

£3.00 over 6 hours 50p per hour

£3.50 over 7 hours Bull Green

Town Hall (Saturday only) 70p per hour £1.00 per hour Akroyd Place

Northgate House

St John’s Lane 70p per hour £1.00 per hour Haugh Shaw Road

Queens Road

(King Cross) Free 1st hour free

40p per hour

£2.00 over 5 hours On Street

Skircoat Dryclough/Godfrey 80p per hour No change Dudwell 40p per hour 80p per hour Outer 40p per hour

£2.00 over 5 hours 50p per hour

£2.50 over 5 hours Skircoat Road

(Shay outbound) 50p per hour

£3.50 over 7 hours No change Skircoat Road

(Shay inbound) 50p per hour No change Brighouse Off Street Daisy Street

Owler Ings 40p per hour No change Commercial Street

Bethel Street

Parsonage Lane 60p per hour No change Mill Lane

Church Lane

Bank Street

Wakefield Road (Hipperholme) Free 1st hour free

40p per hour

£2.00 over 5 hours On Street Commercial St/King St

Bradford Rd

Bethel St

Briggate

Market St

Gooder St

Park St Free First 30 minutes free and then 20p for the next 30 minutes. Maximum stay 1 hour Elland Off Street Brook Street

Northgate

Southgate

Timber Street 40p per hour 40p per hour

£2.40 over 6 hours Boxhall Road

Coronation Street 60p per hour 50p per hour Brig Royd (West Vale) Free 1st hour free

40p per hour

£2.00 over 5 hours Hebden Bridge Off Street Market Place

Garden Street

New Road 40p per hour 70p per hour St Pol

St Georges Square 60p per hour 70p per hour Station Road 30p per hour

£1.50 over 4 hours M-F 30p per hour

£2.00 over 6 hours.

Sat/Sun 50p per hour On Street Old Gate

Holme Street

Hangingroyd Lane

Valley Road

Regent Street 40p per hour 70p per hour On street Albert St

Crown St

Cheetham St

Carlton St

Keighley Rd



Valley Rd (extension) Free











Free First 30 minutes free and then 20p for the next 30 minutes. Maximum stay 1 hour

70p per hour Sowerby Bridge Off Street Stanley Street

Tuel Lane

West Street 40p per hour 40p per hour

£2.40 over 6 hours Todmorden Off Street Halifax Road

Lever Street

Union Street South 40p per hour 60p per hour Bramsche Square

School Lane 60p per hour No change

During that time there will be a charge of 20p per half an hour, after the initial first 30 minutes being free. All vehicles will need to get a ticket and there will be a maximum stay of one hour and anyone wanting to shop for longer would have to park elsewhere.

Changes have already been implemented in Halifax, Elland, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden.

Clr Scott Benton, Brighouse Conservative and party leader, said earlier: “Residents, traders and the Brighouse and Rastrick councillors have consistently opposed the introduction of on-street parking charges in the town centre due to the concerns that we have about the impact that this may have upon our local economy.

“The current situation with free on-street parking in Brighouse works perfectly well as there is a frequent turn-around of vehicles with spaces available for people to park up to do their shopping.

“The charges will raise a relatively small amount of money and due to the large outlay of purchasing the meters will take the council a long time to break even.

“We are bitterly disappointed that once again the council has not listened to local traders and businesses in Brighouse and has imposed these charges in spite of the significant local opposition, including a petition signed by over 2,500 people.

“What makes matters worse is that the Labour Cabinet have cynically delayed the introduction of the charges, which were approved 18 months ago, until a few weeks after the local elections so that they don’t lose support.

“We will be working with the traders to monitor the impact of the charges closely and will continue to fight these if they impact upon trade, as we suspect.”

The fees are scheduled to be introduced in June.