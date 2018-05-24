Parking charges across Calderdale have been reviewed to reflect the individual requirements of each town.

That’s the response from Cabinet member Clr Susan Press after a swathe of criticism and a petition signed by 2,500 people opposing the introduction of charges in Brighouse.

Clr Press, who is member for communities and neighbourhood services, said charges would be reduced in some areas and increased in others following a review.

She said: “It has been some time since the council reviewed parking in the borough. We’ve looked at tariffs right across Calderdale to ensure that they reflect the individual requirements of each town, with charges reducing in some areas and increasing in others.

“The changes have been carefully planned taking into account the need to provide good quality, affordable and competitive parking, whilst also encouraging a good turnover of spaces to increase availability.

One of the parking meters being installed in Brighouse ahead of on-street parking charges being introduced

“The introduction of on-street parking charges in Brighouse and Hebden Bridge was agreed in December 2016, with changes advertised in local papers and signage in affected areas ahead of a formal consultation in May 2017. Feedback from this consultation was taken into account when preparing final proposals.”

The areas in Brighouse where parking meters are being installed and fees will apply are Bethel Street, Bradford Road (the town centre section), Briggate, Commercial Street, Gooder Street, King Street, Market Street and Park Street.

The pay and display parking bays will be in operation Monday – Saturday between 8am and 6pm.

Halifax On Street Inner core (1hr max) 50p per half hour 70p per half hour
Inner core (2 hr max) 50p per half hour 70p per half hour
Outer core 50p per hour No change
Outer core 50p per hour
£3.50 over 7 hours		 No change
Off Street Union Street
Prescott Street
King Street
North Bridge
Hanover Street
Victoria Street
Mulcture Hall Road
High Street
Cross Hills
Cow Green		 50p per hour
£3.00 over 6 hours		 50p per hour
£3.50 over 7 hours
Bull Green
Town Hall (Saturday only)		 70p per hour £1.00 per hour
Akroyd Place
Northgate House
St John’s Lane		 70p per hour £1.00 per hour
Haugh Shaw Road
Queens Road
(King Cross)		 Free 1st hour free
40p per hour
£2.00 over 5 hours
On Street
Skircoat		 Dryclough/Godfrey 80p per hour No change
Dudwell 40p per hour 80p per hour
Outer 40p per hour
£2.00 over 5 hours		 50p per hour
£2.50 over 5 hours
Skircoat Road
(Shay outbound)		 50p per hour
£3.50 over 7 hours		 No change
Skircoat Road
(Shay inbound)		 50p per hour No change
Brighouse Off Street Daisy Street
Owler Ings		 40p per hour No change
Commercial Street
Bethel Street
Parsonage Lane		 60p per hour No change
Mill Lane
Church Lane
Bank Street
Wakefield Road (Hipperholme)		 Free 1st hour free
40p per hour
£2.00 over 5 hours
On Street Commercial St/King St
Bradford Rd
Bethel St
Briggate
Market St
Gooder St
Park St		 Free First 30 minutes free and then 20p for the next 30 minutes. Maximum stay 1 hour
Elland Off Street Brook Street
Northgate
Southgate
Timber Street		 40p per hour 40p per hour
£2.40 over 6 hours
Boxhall Road
Coronation Street		 60p per hour 50p per hour
Brig Royd (West Vale) Free 1st hour free
40p per hour
£2.00 over 5 hours
Hebden Bridge Off Street Market Place
Garden Street
New Road		 40p per hour 70p per hour
St Pol
St Georges Square		 60p per hour 70p per hour
Station Road 30p per hour
£1.50 over 4 hours		 M-F 30p per hour
£2.00 over 6 hours.
Sat/Sun 50p per hour
On Street Old Gate
Holme Street
Hangingroyd Lane
Valley Road
Regent Street		 40p per hour 70p per hour
On street Albert St
Crown St
Cheetham St
Carlton St
Keighley Rd

Valley Rd (extension)		 Free





Free		 First 30 minutes free and then 20p for the next 30 minutes. Maximum stay 1 hour
70p per hour
Sowerby Bridge Off Street Stanley Street
Tuel Lane
West Street		 40p per hour 40p per hour
£2.40 over 6 hours
Todmorden Off Street Halifax Road
Lever Street
Union Street South		 40p per hour 60p per hour
Bramsche Square
School Lane		 60p per hour No change

During that time there will be a charge of 20p per half an hour, after the initial first 30 minutes being free. All vehicles will need to get a ticket and there will be a maximum stay of one hour and anyone wanting to shop for longer would have to park elsewhere.

Changes have already been implemented in Halifax, Elland, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden.

Clr Scott Benton, Brighouse Conservative and party leader, said earlier: “Residents, traders and the Brighouse and Rastrick councillors have consistently opposed the introduction of on-street parking charges in the town centre due to the concerns that we have about the impact that this may have upon our local economy.

Brighouse Conservative councillor Scott Benton

“The current situation with free on-street parking in Brighouse works perfectly well as there is a frequent turn-around of vehicles with spaces available for people to park up to do their shopping.

“The charges will raise a relatively small amount of money and due to the large outlay of purchasing the meters will take the council a long time to break even.

“We are bitterly disappointed that once again the council has not listened to local traders and businesses in Brighouse and has imposed these charges in spite of the significant local opposition, including a petition signed by over 2,500 people.

“What makes matters worse is that the Labour Cabinet have cynically delayed the introduction of the charges, which were approved 18 months ago, until a few weeks after the local elections so that they don’t lose support.

“We will be working with the traders to monitor the impact of the charges closely and will continue to fight these if they impact upon trade, as we suspect.”

The fees are scheduled to be introduced in June.