School inspectors have given a primary school an ‘inadequate’ rating after finding weaknesses in teaching and low attainment among pupils.

St Chad’s C of E Primary School at Brighouse , which was previously rated ‘good’ by watchdog Ofsted, has been told that its pupils are not being well prepared for secondary school.

Leaders at the Hove Edge school have failed to recognise that in key stage 2, pupils’ progress is poor because of weak teaching, Ofsted said.

The report added: “Leaders do not keep accurate records of pupils’ behaviour. Low-level disruption is not dealt with quickly or effectively because leaders are not fully aware of this issue in key stage 2.

“Some pupils and parents say they have raised this issue with leaders but report that their concerns are not listened to.

“Some parents and pupils who shared their views say that the way pupils are sanctioned is inappropriate. For example, where learning is disrupted by a minority of pupils, the whole class is often sanctioned. This means low-level disruption persists.”

Ofsted said that a variation in the quality of leadership “has resulted in significant differences in the quality of education received by pupils in different key stages...”

Key findings included:

* From their starting points in Year 3, most groups of pupils make poor progress in key stage 2. Attainment by the end of Year 6 has declined and in 2017, attainment in reading, writing and mathematics was low. Pupils are not well prepared for secondary school.

* Teaching in key stage 2 is weak. Expectations of what pupils can achieve are low. Teachers’ assessment of pupils is inaccurate.

* Expectations of key stage 2 pupils’ presentation, productivity and behaviour are not high enough.

* Key stage 2 pupils’ conduct in class is not good enough.

* Leaders have an over-generous view of teaching and outcomes in key stage 2.

* Leaders have not responded quickly enough to address weak teaching and pupils’ under-achievement in key stage 2.

* Governors do not have a strong enough understanding of their role to challenge leaders. Information given to them by some school leaders has not provided an accurate picture of performance.

Inspectors praised certain aspects of the school, saying: “Effective leadership and good teaching in the early years means that children’s learning gets off to a good start.”

They also said attendance is above average and pupils with special needs make good progress.

Ofsted gave early years provision a ‘Good’ rating but graded the school ‘Inadequate’ overall.

Inspectors concluded that in order to improve the school needed to “urgently and rapidly” improve the quality of teaching in key stage 2.

The school must also ensure that “teachers uphold high expectations of good behaviour so that no learning time is wasted.”