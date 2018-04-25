Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homes and businesses in Huddersfield are getting a £30m broadband upgrade.

Work will begin later this year to bring gigabit speed full fibre broadband to the town – making it one of the fastest-connected towns and cities in the country.

Telecoms firm Vodafone and infrastructure provider CityFibre have spotlighted Huddersfield as next on the list to benefit from a roll-out of gigabit-capable infrastructure as part of their plans to reach at least a million homes by 2021.

CityFibre will invest at least £30m of private funds in the roll-out across the town.

The new infrastructure will build on the town’s existing Gigabit City network – which already spans 52km – with homes set to benefit for the first time. To date, the network connects more than 200 customers across the public and private sector.

CityFibre said that by using fibre optic cables for every stage of the connection from the customer’s home or business to the internet, users will be offered a “significantly superior” and more reliable broadband service capable of Gigabit speeds (1,000 Mbps).

Vodafone will use CityFibre’s network to bring Vodafone Gigafast Broadband to customers in Huddersfield. Work on installing the new full fibre infrastructure will begin this year.

CityFibre said it would use modern build techniques to deploy the network quickly, while minimising disruption to residents. Once completed, nearly every home and business in Huddersfield will have full fibre access.

Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said: “I’m delighted to welcome everyone living in Huddersfield to the full fibre club, with a broadband service like no other. After five months, we are well on track with the joint Gigafast broadband programme that will help position the UK as a world leading digital centre.”

CityFibre chief executive Greg Mesch said: “Huddersfield will be among the first towns in the UK to benefit from this game-changing infrastructure programme, which will have a transformative impact on homes and businesses alike.

“We’re moving closer to our vision of a Gigabit Britain, where digital inadequacy is a thing of the past and full fibre connectivity is the norm.”

Karl Battersby, strategic director for economy and infrastructure at Kirklees Council, said the council welcomed news of the “major” investment, adding: “As a council we recognise that digital connectivity is as critical to a vibrant community and economy as other public infrastructure such as transport.

“We look forward to working with CityFibre to maximise the potential benefits of this major investment to the residents of Huddersfield.”