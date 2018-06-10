The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters rescued a 79-year-old man after his car crashed through a garden wall and into a bungalow.

The driver escaped serious injury after his Toyota 4x4 became embedded in a house on Brockholes Lane at Brockholes on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were forced to rescue the man through the tailgate/boot after first removing the rear seats.

A spokesman for the fire service said officers had assessed the structure of the badly damaged building before deciding it was safe to carry out a rescue.

It is believed that the Toyota ended up in the living room when it came to a halt.

The incident happened at around 2pm.

The man was treated by ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital.

West Yorkshire Police officers attended the scene along with firefighters based at Huddersfield and Skelmanthorpe fire stations.

The homeowners were very distressed by the incident and did not want to speak.