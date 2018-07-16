Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two brothers have appeared in court accused of brandishing a gun at a barber and beating him up in a row over a haircut.

The alleged broad daylight attack happened at Pyramids Hair Design in Mirfield last Wednesday afternoon.

Liam McCarthy, 29, and his 31-year-old brother Nathan McCarthy appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court over the incident.

Andy Dinning, prosecuting, said that the victim, Wael Karim, runs the barbershop on Water Royd Lane.

He said that he has cut the McCarthys’ hair for a number of years and a few weeks ago there was a disagreement between him and the younger brother.

Threats were made and both brothers were banned from the shop, Mr Dinning said.

Then on July 11 Mr Karim was cutting hair when a Seat Leon drove past with the brothers inside and one of them making a gun gesture towards them, magistrates were told.

When Mr Karim went outside at lunchtime the McCarthys got out of the car, Mr Dinning said.

He told the Huddersfield court that the older brother produced a handgun and both of them assaulted the victim by stamping on him, punching and kicking him while he was on the ground.

The brothers got back into their car and drove away but the following day the older brother called Mr Karim, said Mr Dinning.

He told magistrates that he said he knew where the 44-year-old lived and was going to come and kill him, the court heard.

The brothers, both of Shill Bank Lane in Mirfield, appeared in court from custody.

Both are charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

The older brother faces a further charge of making a threat to kill.

Both men did not enter pleas to the charges.

They were remanded into custody ahead of their first hearing at Leeds Crown Court on August 13.